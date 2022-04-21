Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Federated Hermes worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FHI. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 41,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 61,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Federated Hermes news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 32,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $1,091,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $1,025,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,451 shares of company stock worth $2,954,168. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FHI opened at $32.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $39.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $321.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Federated Hermes’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FHI shares. Citigroup lowered Federated Hermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

