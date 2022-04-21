Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Veeco Instruments worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 82.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

VECO opened at $24.63 on Thursday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $32.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.77.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Veeco Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

