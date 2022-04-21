Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,826,000. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 394.7% during the 4th quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV now owns 989,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,325,000 after purchasing an additional 789,308 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,621,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,072,000 after purchasing an additional 465,294 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,037,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 371,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,942,000 after purchasing an additional 176,200 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.35.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $85.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.54 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $895.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.53 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 23.21%. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.57%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $359,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 2,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $229,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,799 shares of company stock worth $872,001 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

