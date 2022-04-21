Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji Sells 1,562 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.87, for a total value of $298,138.94. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,567. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BILL opened at $195.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of -82.56 and a beta of 2.20. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $128.00 and a one year high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.00.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bill.com by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Bill.com by 89.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BILL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bill.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.65.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

