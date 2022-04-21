Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.85.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Daqo New Energy stock opened at $44.41 on Wednesday. Daqo New Energy has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $92.00. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.21.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.40). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 48.35%. The business had revenue of $395.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,677,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 137.6% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 34,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 19,965 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,988,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,133,000 after buying an additional 954,938 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

About Daqo New Energy (Get Rating)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.