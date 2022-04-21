CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $6.70 target price on the construction company’s stock.

CX has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CEMEX from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of CEMEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CEMEX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.20 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEMEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CEMEX has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.77.

NYSE:CX opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.96. CEMEX has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.32.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,871,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,307,000 after purchasing an additional 176,376 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 26,530,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050,524 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 25,452,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,568,000 after purchasing an additional 984,447 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 329.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 17,099,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,121,053 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 16,969,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,672,000 after purchasing an additional 796,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

