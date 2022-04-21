CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $6.70 target price on the construction company’s stock.
CX has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CEMEX from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of CEMEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CEMEX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.20 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEMEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CEMEX has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.77.
NYSE:CX opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.96. CEMEX has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.32.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,871,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,307,000 after purchasing an additional 176,376 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 26,530,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050,524 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 25,452,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,568,000 after purchasing an additional 984,447 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 329.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 17,099,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,121,053 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 16,969,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,672,000 after purchasing an additional 796,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.
CEMEX Company Profile (Get Rating)
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
