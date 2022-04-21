RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RxSight Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc. is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on RxSight in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.83.

RXST opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. RxSight has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $19.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.14. The company has a current ratio of 15.91, a quick ratio of 15.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that RxSight will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of RxSight by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 45,747 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in RxSight by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 7,259 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of RxSight by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight in the fourth quarter worth about $1,848,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of RxSight by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 17,307 shares during the period. 29.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RxSight, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

