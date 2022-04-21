Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin Sells 1,476 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $28,088.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,494 shares in the company, valued at $370,970.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $18.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -921.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.63. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.93 and a 12-month high of $30.29.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.40 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,113 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,446,000. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,278,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,008,000 after purchasing an additional 169,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 66,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.