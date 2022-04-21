Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CFO Sells $63,720.00 in Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $63,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,022.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $14.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average of $33.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. Redfin Co. has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $72.69.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $643.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RDFN. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stephens downgraded shares of Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Redfin from $88.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Redfin from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.96.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Redfin by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,848,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,269,000 after buying an additional 2,444,167 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Redfin by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,232,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,271,000 after buying an additional 1,960,917 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Redfin by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,472,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,726 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Redfin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,467,000. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC increased its position in Redfin by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,152,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,624,000 after purchasing an additional 481,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

