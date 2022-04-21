Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,390 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in NIO by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in NIO by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 81,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in NIO by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in NIO by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 89,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.73 and its 200 day moving average is $29.24. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.30% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NIO. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $66.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.40 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.24.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

