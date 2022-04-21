Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.66 Million Stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 58,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSB opened at $24.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.32. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $26.14.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

