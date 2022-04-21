Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 42,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 167,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after buying an additional 12,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FCOM stock opened at $42.68 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $57.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.07.

