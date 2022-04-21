iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 418.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,073 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 350.9% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 338,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,984,000 after acquiring an additional 263,352 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,865,000. 6 Meridian grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 120,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 444,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,541,000 after acquiring an additional 57,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 96.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $58.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.92 and a 200-day moving average of $63.76. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $56.20 and a 52 week high of $68.40.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

