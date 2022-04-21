Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 37,754 Shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) by 86.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,754 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 204.3% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 4,744.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF stock opened at $45.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.22. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 1-year low of $38.91 and a 1-year high of $46.83.

