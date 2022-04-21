Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 348.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 28.6% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAT opened at $57.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.68. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.41 and a fifty-two week high of $69.71.

