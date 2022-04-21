Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC – Get Rating) by 70.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 272,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,318 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $8,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 961.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDEC opened at $31.03 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $31.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.99.

