Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.91 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 92.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,656 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EA. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,482,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 277,303 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $39,447,000 after acquiring an additional 11,898 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,232 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 22,190 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,711 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

EA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $183.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.05.

EA opened at $123.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.34. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.58 and a twelve month high of $148.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.55, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total value of $122,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,015.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $446,696.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,015 shares of company stock valued at $6,223,678. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.