Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.91 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 166.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 78.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $66,000.

QQQJ opened at $28.00 on Thursday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $36.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%.

