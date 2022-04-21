Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,932 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 102,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,225,000 after buying an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 160,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,921,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Graco news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,979,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GGG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $67.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.55 and a 1-year high of $81.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.71.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Graco had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $539.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

