Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QAI. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 172,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 42,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 204,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 55,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 371,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,792,000 after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares in the last quarter.

Get IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:QAI opened at $30.53 on Thursday. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 1 year low of $29.86 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.37.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.