Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 27,224 Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,224 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 90.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 118,118 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 1.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at about $385,000. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APTS opened at $24.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average of $18.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.00. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $25.80.

Preferred Apartment Communities ( NYSE:APTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.34. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 1.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently -26.92%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jonestrading downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.90.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

