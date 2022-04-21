Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) Stock Position Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 319,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,861 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 4th quarter worth $326,000.

Shares of FDRR stock opened at $44.52 on Thursday. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.98.

