Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC – Get Rating) by 298.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,348 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.72% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDEC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 272,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after buying an additional 112,318 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $713,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $521,000.

PDEC opened at $31.03 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.99.

