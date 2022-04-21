Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 128,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,521 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 28,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 50,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3,921.5% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 69,607 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $3,112,000. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 145,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $29.95 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $29.91 and a 1-year high of $31.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.71.

