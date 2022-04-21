Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 2,349 Shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLQL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 54.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,239,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,867,000 after purchasing an additional 793,523 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,439,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,708,000 after acquiring an additional 364,308 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,706,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,960,000 after acquiring an additional 128,250 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,276,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 62,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 21,280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLQL opened at $44.62 on Thursday. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.60.

