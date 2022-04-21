Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4.27 Million Stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,643 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Get iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF alerts:

IDRV stock opened at $43.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.39 and a 200-day moving average of $50.24. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.71.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.