Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,009 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,628 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 90.7% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Illumina by 510.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 116 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ILMN. OTR Global raised Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.91.

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total value of $715,699.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,697.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,830 shares of company stock worth $1,709,023 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $344.17 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $302.79 and a 52-week high of $526.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $336.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.15, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Illumina (Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.