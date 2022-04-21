Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $8.74 Million Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,425 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.21% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $8,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000.

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $56.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.44. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $53.16 and a 1-year high of $67.48.

