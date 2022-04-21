Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 5.49% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September worth $8,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter worth $11,542,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 802.2% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 361,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,081,000 after acquiring an additional 321,574 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 681.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 190,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 165,803 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter worth $4,477,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter worth $3,397,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Shares of BSEP stock opened at $32.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average of $32.37. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a 1 year low of $30.43 and a 1 year high of $33.58.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.