Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Shares Gap Down to $10.86

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.86, but opened at $10.31. Myovant Sciences shares last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 3,260 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MYOV. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.74.

Myovant Sciences ( NYSE:MYOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $54.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 2,436 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $33,568.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,922 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $26,485.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOV. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the third quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 563.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 126.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 280.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

