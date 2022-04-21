Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bluejay Diagnostics’ earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bluejay Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bluejay Diagnostics.

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BJDX. Zacks Investment Research raised Bluejay Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Dawson James started coverage on Bluejay Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Douglas Clark Wurth bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $65,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired 75,500 shares of company stock worth $80,475 over the last three months.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Bluejay Diagnostics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bluejay Diagnostics stock opened at $0.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.07. Bluejay Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $6.25.

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a diagnostic company, develops and markets patient products for triage, diagnosis, and monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony Fluorescence Immuno-analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge Library, which includes reagents and components.

