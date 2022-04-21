Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Gap Down to $13.96

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.96, but opened at $13.06. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $13.04, with a volume of 72,386 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golden Ocean Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.37.

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $312.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.30 million. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 43.82% and a return on equity of 28.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.75%. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.36%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the third quarter valued at about $380,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 154.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 274,464 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 166,387 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 225,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,766,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,804,000 after buying an additional 63,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

