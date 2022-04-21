Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Receives $26.75 Average PT from Analysts

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UA shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley reduced their price target on Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Under Armour alerts:

NYSE:UA opened at $15.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.32. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.30.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%.

In other news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 2,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $45,340.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,774,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,312,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,070,000 after purchasing an additional 106,575 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,752,000. 35.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Under Armour (Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.