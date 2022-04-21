Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,639 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.13% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $8,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 454,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 109,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 46,979 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 161,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 95,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 196,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after buying an additional 15,786 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $47.15 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $41.29 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.70.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT)
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- 3 Ways to Invest in 5G Growth
- Sell-Side Activity Drives Proctor & Gamble Higher
- Google Upgraded Ahead Of Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.