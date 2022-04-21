Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,639 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.13% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $8,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 454,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 109,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 46,979 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 161,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 95,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 196,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after buying an additional 15,786 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $47.15 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $41.29 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.70.

