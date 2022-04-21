Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Short Interest Update

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the March 15th total of 4,980,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LDOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.38.

Get Leidos alerts:

In other Leidos news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $2,692,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $214,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,126,382. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Leidos by 18.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,042,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,253,745,000 after buying an additional 2,054,977 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,480,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,433,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $330,109,000 after acquiring an additional 591,900 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,888,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Leidos by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,410,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $214,294,000 after acquiring an additional 397,108 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $109.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Leidos has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $111.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.26.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leidos will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.38%.

Leidos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.