Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,675 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CFG. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 68.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $44.32 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.56 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.81 and a 200-day moving average of $49.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.23%.

CFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.70.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.