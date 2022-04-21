Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 57,734 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,734 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.20% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $8,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after buying an additional 10,426 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,173,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,922,000 after purchasing an additional 33,039 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 51.0% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 366,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $84.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.97. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $77.29 and a 12 month high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.