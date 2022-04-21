Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Short Interest Up 21.6% in March

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,290,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the March 15th total of 4,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 123,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,330,000 after buying an additional 62,013 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 430.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 41,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 199,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,402,000 after buying an additional 27,850 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $75.52 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $69.83 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84. The firm has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.25.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

About Otis Worldwide (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.