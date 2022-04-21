Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 54,873 Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) by 620.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,873 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.38% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KXI opened at $64.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.37. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $58.16 and a 12-month high of $65.43.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

