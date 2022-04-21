Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 7,284 Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,284 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.29% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBW. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PBW opened at $57.03 on Thursday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $48.60 and a 52-week high of $96.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.92.

