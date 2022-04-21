Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 2,096 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $8,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in McKesson by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 220,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.71.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total value of $1,757,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,795 shares of company stock worth $3,329,690 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK opened at $331.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $294.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.33. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $180.41 and a 1 year high of $333.44. The company has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 21.15%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

