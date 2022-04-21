Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EL. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.14.

In other news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total value of $5,078,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $278.26 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $248.42 and a one year high of $374.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $279.46 and its 200 day moving average is $315.59. The stock has a market cap of $99.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

