First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,812 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.02% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $4,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,284,000 after purchasing an additional 79,574 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 450,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,099,000 after acquiring an additional 99,231 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,691,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 589.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 77,698 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 60,543 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

FMHI opened at $49.61 on Thursday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $57.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.