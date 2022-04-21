Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,548 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $8,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 12,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 8.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,862,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 9.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 43.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $431.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $299.77 and a 1-year high of $437.22.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

