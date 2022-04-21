Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 181,431 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV – Get Rating) by 167.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 289,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,431 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 4.50% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November worth $8,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 100,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 8,526 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 44.9% during the third quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 36,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,294 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 545.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 186,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after acquiring an additional 157,935 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at $806,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter valued at $754,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Shares of PNOV opened at $30.37 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November has a 12-month low of $28.96 and a 12-month high of $31.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.39.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.