Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,391 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of National Retail Properties worth $9,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

NYSE NNN opened at $48.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 8.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.89. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $50.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.07.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 39.94% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.40%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NNN. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.56.

National Retail Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.