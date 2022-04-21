Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stake Lowered by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,632 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Iron Mountain worth $9,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,330,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,496,000 after purchasing an additional 231,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,195,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,861 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,722,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,451,000 after purchasing an additional 35,174 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,964,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,342,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,232,000 after purchasing an additional 188,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IRM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 6,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $348,891.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $114,904.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 118,999 shares of company stock valued at $6,015,205 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $57.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $38.56 and a fifty-two week high of $57.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.29.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.36%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

