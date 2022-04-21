Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 236,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.9% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 48,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $67.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.26. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $66.61 and a 52 week high of $80.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.269 per share. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

