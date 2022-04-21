Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 14,768 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,768 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 4.33% of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF worth $9,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTIP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000.

Shares of GTIP stock opened at $54.98 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.55 and a 1 year high of $59.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.42.

