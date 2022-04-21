Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 55,974 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,974 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of International Paper worth $9,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IP. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in International Paper by 527.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.93.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $49.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average of $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. International Paper has a 52-week low of $40.45 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.98.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About International Paper (Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.